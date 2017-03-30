NXT Superstar Announced For Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WWE just announced that WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will compete in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.
As noted, the battle royal will air in the second hour of the pre-show, which also airs on the WWE Network. The updated roster for the match now looks like this: Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.
Below is a photo of WWE Coach Matt Bloom informing Bing of the news at the WWE Performance Center today: