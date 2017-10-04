NXT Superstar Joins RAW?, Match Announced For 205 Live, Curt Hawkins

– TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted earlier, Perkins turned heel during tonight’s RAW. Above is a promo for 205 Live.

– As noted, Curt Hawkins came to the WWE RAW brand in tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” and was welcomed with a knockout punch from Big Show. Hawkins took to Twitter and tweeted the following on coming to RAW from SmackDown:

My face hurts… a lot… that been said… it's now time for @WWE #RAW to… FACE THE FACTS! pic.twitter.com/trNanBSgTc — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 11, 2017

– It appears former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson is joining the RAW brand after recently losing the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno. Samson briefly appeared on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW but was not announced as a new roster member. He simply walked out on the stage with his guitar before Cesaro, Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and The Shining Stars in eight-man action. That was the only time we saw him. Below is a photo of the main roster debut: