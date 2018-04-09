NXT Superstar Makes His Main Roster Debut On Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, NXT star No Way Jose made his main roster by beating an enhancement talent.
It should be noted that Jose had not been seen on NXT TV for a while now.
Tried dancing like No Way Jose once. Ended up in the hospital for three weeks. #Raw pic.twitter.com/PSwdNjpYIA
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 10, 2018
It's the #RAWAfterMania, and we're havin' a PARTY!#RAW @WWENoWayJose pic.twitter.com/nCPV5EI5G9
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018