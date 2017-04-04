vince-mcmahon7

NXT Superstar Works WWE 205 Live (Video), Vince McMahon Photo, Fans On SmackDown

Published On 04/04/2017

– WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. He lost to Rich Swann. Above is video from the match.

– As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:

– Violinist Lee England Jr., who performed for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut tonight in Orlando, posted this backstage photo with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

Once again @WWE @shinsukenakamura we did it again!!! Thanks #VinceMcMahon @_lawi_ and @jumpman23 for the love.. #WWE #SMACKDOWN WRESTLEMANIA #NXT #ART #VIOLIN #MUSIC

