NXT Tag Team Returns Tonight (Video), Update On Next Week’s Battle Royal, Ember Speaks

– Above is video of Ember Moon talking to Christy St. Cloud after defeating Sonya Deville and Ruby Riot on tonight’s WWE NXT episode to earn the third spot in the Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: WarGames” that will crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The War Goddess would like to say she feels good but there’s no reason to celebrate until she wins the title. She says every woman in NXT thinks they are in the running for the title but the person they need to worry about is Ember Moon.

– As noted, a Battle Royal will air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode to determine who will go against Ember, Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane at Takeover. Participants include Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Taynara Conti, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Bianca Blair, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross, Zeda, Mercedes Martinez, Sage Beckett, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Aliyah, Abbey Laith and Reina Gonzalez.

– The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering returned to NXT TV on tonight’s show during the six-man main event that saw NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) fight The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) to a No Contest. This is the first TV appearance for Akam and Rezar since they lost the titles to SAnitY at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in late August.

Tonight they attacked SAnitY and ended the show by standing tall with the belts while The Undisputed Era looked on from the stage. Below are videos of the six-man and the return: