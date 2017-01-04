hhh-nxt

NXT Takeover Attendance & Dark Match, Triple H Opens Show With Promo

Published On 04/01/2017

– Triple H kicked off the WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” event with an in-ring promo about how the brand is making history and coming home tonight. Below is fan video from that opening segment:

– WWE announced 14,975 fans in attendance at the sold out Amway Center in Orlando for tonight’s Takeover event.

– The dark match before Takeover saw Oney Lorcan defeat Elias Samson. Samson wrestled under a mask as El Vagabundo as he recently lost the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno. Lorcan ended up unmasking Samson before he was yanked to the back by a female NXT security guard.

