NXT Takeover: War Games Line-Up For This Weekend

Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. We will have live coverage of the show beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the panel.

Regarding the “Ab Off” between Johnny Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE does not have the segment listed with the Takeover card but the two have been promoting it on social media. It’s possible that they do a backstage segment or some other pre-tape. It’s also worth noting that WWE’s website never covered the “Ab Off” social media exchanges between HBK and Gargano. As noted, Gargano’s match with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will be taped before Takeover to air next Wednesday night on NXT TV, along with Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville.

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan