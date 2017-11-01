NXT Takeover: War Games Participants Confirmed, Aleister Black’s Match Announced

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on tonight’s NXT episode that the two-ring main event of the “Takeover: WarGames” event will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream was also confirmed for Takeover on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated announced card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Survivor Series weekend:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black