NXT Takeover: War Games Pre-show Panel, Big Show Buys Coats For Kids, Bayley – UpUpDownDown

– Above is a new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel with Bayley naming her top 5 favorite video games of all-time – Ridge Racer, Bust A Groove, WWE No Mercy, Donkey Kong Country and Crash Bandicoot.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso will be working the Kickoff pre-show for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston, TX. As noted, the pre-show will begin at 7:30pm EST as our live coverage kicks off.

– WBRZ in Baton Rouge reports that Big Show was at a Walmart on College Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana today to help collect donations for Pat’s Coats For Kids, which has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 197,000 used coats since its conception. Below is video of Show talking to WBRZ’s Pat Shingleton, who heads up the organization. The video shows the WWE veteran inside of Walmart shopping for coats.