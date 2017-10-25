NXT Takeover: War Games Theme Songs (Video), NXT Females As Zombies, Fans On SmackDown

– Triple H announced today that the official theme songs for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” will be “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) by Power Trip and “Play” by Marmozets. You can check out the songs in the video above.

– As noted, Becky Lynch will lead the women’s Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view. Her partners will be Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Naomi. WWE has a new poll asking fans who would be their choice to be Team Captain. As of this writing, 44% voted for Becky while 42% went with Flair, 6% with Naomi, 5% for Carmella and 3% for Tamina.

– We noted before that Kairi Sane and Mandy Rose revealed on Twitter that the NXT female Superstars recently participated in a Zombie-themed shoot for Halloween. Kairi tweeted the following photo today with Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross and others dressed up: