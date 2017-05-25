NXT TV *SPOILERS* For May & June, Taped Tonight At Full Sail University

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

May 31st Episode:

* Percy Watson, Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness came out for commentary and Percy got more boos than usual

* Tommaso Ciampa comes out on crutches to “why?” chants. He invites Johnny Gargano to the ring but says he’s not here tonight. Ciampa acknowledges the injury he suffered the Thursday before Takeover and when they lost, he knew he was going to be out for a while. He figured Gargano would replace him and he would become an afterthought, so he couldn’t let that happen. He said Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment but it turned out to be his own moment. Ciampa says he IS professional wrestling. Ciampa puts every one on notice and says he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he returns

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch (Martin Stone). Dunne cut a promo after the match and ran down Tyler Bate

* Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas with a roll-up out of nowhere. Thea Trinidad was brought to ringside to watch Almas from the crowd

* Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe after No Way Jose returned to help fight off the triple team from SAnitY. Nikki Cross was not there

* Dana Warrior comes out to present a WWE Hero award to a teacher from Orlando for her charity work

June 7th Episode:

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) and his partner, an enhancement talent. Heavy Machinery got a good reaction. Lars attacked his partner after the match

* Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Logan (Sarah Bridges, Crazy Mary Dobson) with Billie Kay at ringside

* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan is next. The match ends in a No Contest when Itami destroys Lorcan and hits three GTS in a row. Kassius Ohno runs down to stop Itami and they have words. Itami slaps Ohno and Ohno shoves him back. Itami leaves as officials come out to help Lorcan to the back

* No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain is next. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe came out with Dain but no Nikki Cross. Dain looked strong and won with his finisher

* Roderick Strong comes out for a serious talk with the fans. He’s now focused on the NXT Title and says it’s no longer Roddy vs. The World, it’s Roddy and his new family. He goes on but NXT Champion Bobby Roode interrupts with fake crying. Roode runs him down with one of Roode’s best promos since coming to NXT, telling him he has to earn a shot in his NXT

June 14th Episode:

* Drew McIntyre defeated enhancement talent Rob Ryzin

* Ember Moon returned to action and defeated Peyton Royce in a really good match

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents Beastly Brody and Malken. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering cut a promo on Heavy Machinery after the match. Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight came out for a face off with The AOP but the champs backed down and left

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Raul Mendoza is next. The former Patrick Clark gets the win with a flying elbow. Dream is on his way to having a strong fanbase at Full Sail

* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Triple Threat Elimination Match is up next. Match started slow but Nikki eliminated Ruby by pinfall first. The action and the crowd picked up with Asuka and Nikki going at it. The match ends in a No Contest as they brawl to the floor and to the backstage area. A “ref, you suck” chant started up. They brawl back into the arena by the announcers. Nikki ends up launching herself at Asuka and they both fall from a platform through a production

June 21st Episode:

* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Sonya Deville defeated Rachel Evers

* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black is the main event. They shook hands before going at it. Amazing match, Black won with Black Mass to end the tapings

Note: our correspondent was not sure if Ohno vs. Black was for TV or if it was a dark main event. It was also noted that some of the matches may have been taped out of order, and it’s possible nothing was taped for the June 21st episode. We will keep you updated once we have confirmation.