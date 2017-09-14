NXT TV Tapings Tonight, UFC Fighter Attends WWE Event (Video, Photo), Total Bellas Video Recap

– E! posted this recap of last night’s Total Bellas episode, which was the second episode of the second season.

– Remember to join us tonight around 6:30pm EST for live WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. These tapings should reveal who Kairi Sane will face for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th. It looks like they will be taping 3-4 episodes tonight.

– UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was backstage for last night’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here he is with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day: