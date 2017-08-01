NXT Wrestler Calls Out “Trash” Wrestling Fans, The Undertaker Returns To Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Fury
– Patrick Clark sent out a tweet on Saturday ranting on wrestling fans for “hijacking” shows.
— Iconic Patrick Clark (@PatrickClarkWWE) January 7, 2017
Clark joined NXT in 2015 after placing as a finalist on the revival of Tough Enough. He primarily works house shows.
– Alicia Fox, Daniel Bryan, and other Superstars dish out their versions of the Northern Lights suplex in this edition of WWE Fury.
– In this edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger honors The Undertaker.