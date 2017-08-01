patrick-clark

NXT Wrestler Calls Out “Trash” Wrestling Fans, The Undertaker Returns To Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Fury

Published On 01/08/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Patrick Clark sent out a tweet on Saturday ranting on wrestling fans for “hijacking” shows.

Clark joined NXT in 2015 after placing as a finalist on the revival of Tough Enough. He primarily works house shows.

– Alicia Fox, Daniel Bryan, and other Superstars dish out their versions of the Northern Lights suplex in this edition of WWE Fury.

– In this edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger honors The Undertaker.

