NXT Wrestler Debuts “Dark” Character (Photo), The Rock Hypes The New Season Of Ballers, Natalya

– Amanpreet Singh, better known to fans as Mahabali Shera in Impact Wrestling, made headlines earlier this year when he joined the WWE Performance Center. Since making his in-ring debut in March, he’s been working NXT house shows in Florida. At last night’s live event in Lakeland, he debuted a “dark” character.

The official Instagram account of NXT posted this photo of Singh before his match and added: “@mahabalishera rises from the darkness in #NXTLakeland to compete tonight!”

Singh only wore this garb to the ring as he wrestled in his usual black trunks and boots attire. He lost to Kassius Ohno.

– Season 4 of Ballers premieres Sunday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted the official trailer for Ballers Season 4.

– Raising awareness for brain health, Natalya joined renowned journalist and author Maria Shriver in a workout as part of Move for Minds.