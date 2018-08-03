NXT Wrestler Debuts “Dark” Character (Photo), The Rock Hypes The New Season Of Ballers, Natalya

– Amanpreet Singh, better known to fans as Mahabali Shera in Impact Wrestling, made headlines earlier this year when he joined the WWE Performance Center. Since making his in-ring debut in March, he’s been working NXT house shows in Florida. At last night’s live event in Lakeland, he debuted a “dark” character.
The official Instagram account of NXT posted this photo of Singh before his match and added: “@mahabalishera rises from the darkness in #NXTLakeland to compete tonight!”
Singh only wore this garb to the ring as he wrestled in his usual black trunks and boots attire. He lost to Kassius Ohno.
M4 – @KassiusOhno pinned @MahabaliShera #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/yYBzSh8OuC
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) August 3, 2018
– Season 4 of Ballers premieres Sunday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted the official trailer for Ballers Season 4.
It’s personal. #BrickByBrick
Get ready for our new season of @ballershbo.
August 12th on @HBO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XTUeekf48l
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 2, 2018
– Raising awareness for brain health, Natalya joined renowned journalist and author Maria Shriver in a workout as part of Move for Minds.