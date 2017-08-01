NXT Wrestler Gets A New Name, WWE Polls Fans On Goldberg and Lesnar, Mirrored Double Team Moves

– The internationally acclaimed Tommy End has been repackaged as Aleister Black.

The 31-year-old wrestler from Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands, was introduced by that name for a match against Elias Samson at last night’s NXT live event in Ocala, Florida.

He subsequently addressed the name change on Twitter.

All is the same, this skin is infested with the same colours. The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name — Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017

– WWE has a poll asking fans who will eliminate more WWE Superstars in the Royal Rumble main event later this month – Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg. As of now, 72% say Goldberg.

– Here’s the 10 most dominant moves being executed by Superstars in 2-on-1 fashion.