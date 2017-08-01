wwe-nxt

NXT Wrestler Gets A New Name, WWE Polls Fans On Goldberg and Lesnar, Mirrored Double Team Moves

Published On 01/08/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– The internationally acclaimed Tommy End has been repackaged as Aleister Black.

The 31-year-old wrestler from Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands, was introduced by that name for a match against Elias Samson at last night’s NXT live event in Ocala, Florida.

He subsequently addressed the name change on Twitter.

– WWE has a poll asking fans who will eliminate more WWE Superstars in the Royal Rumble main event later this month – Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg. As of now, 72% say Goldberg.

– Here’s the 10 most dominant moves being executed by Superstars in 2-on-1 fashion.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.