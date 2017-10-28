NXT Wrestler Gets Engaged (Photos), Nikki Bella Puts Wrestling Moves On TV Host (Video), How Old Is MVP?

– Sarah Logan said “yes” on Friday as her wrestler boyfriend, Raymond Rowe, got down on one knee and asked the NXT Superstar for her hand in marriage.

Logan posted photos on Instagram of the engagement with a caption saying, “I’m going to marry this man #yesyesyes #sarahrowe #engaged.”

Im going to marry this man. #yesyesyes #sarahrowe #engaged A post shared by Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Rowe is currently signed to Ring of Honor, where he and his tag team partner Hanson (collectively known as War Machine) are former IWGP Tag Team Champions and ROH World Tag Team Champions. Rowe also wrestles in Japan for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

– After showing off her dance moves on Dancing with the Stars, Nikki Bella had some fun showing Mark Wright of Extra TV some of her wrestling moves.

– Former WWE Superstar MVP celebrates his birthday today as he turns 44.