NXT Wrestler Out Of Action After Breaking Her Leg Last Night (Video)

Karen Q (aka Karen Yu) is out of action after breaking her left leg at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Q sustained the injury during a tag team match where she partnered with Bianca Belair against Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley. The injury appeared to occur while she’s running the ring ropes. Just as she’s coming off the ropes, Q suddenly stops running before hitting Ripley with a suplex. The suplex transitions into a pinfall attempt, but Gonzalez breaks it up with a strike to Q’s right leg. Q then rolls to the side of the ring and is unable to continue to the match. She got assisted to the backstage area after Belair won the match for her team.

Here is a clip of the moment Q broke her leg.

Here’s video footage of what appears to be Karen Q’s injury from #NXTAtlanta. #TheFactionShow pic.twitter.com/TrdKAlrQGv — The Faction Show (@TheFactionShow) July 28, 2019

Q revealed this morning on social media that she broke her leg and therefore won’t be able to finish NXT’s ongoing live event tour. She does, however, vow to return.

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to finish the #NXTRoadTrip. I’m so proud of the matches I had this weekend and grateful to have the best family, friends & coworkers. My leg is broken, but I will be back! Thanks to all who have reached out and showed me love! #HoldMyDrinkIllBeBack pic.twitter.com/0KFgnm2RLt — Karen Q (@karenmeee) July 28, 2019

There’s no word yet on how long she’ll be out of action. After competing in the Mae Young Classic last year, WWE signed Q to a developmental contract. She arrived to NXT in February and has been regularly working non-televised events ever since.