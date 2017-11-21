NXT – WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Matt Hardy On Elias (Video), Roman Reigns On His Win

– Above is post-RAW video of Matt Hardy talking to Mike Rome about his brawl with Elias. Matt says Elias almost separated his shoulder at Survivor Series but he’s still pushing his buttons but now is not the time to push Matt Hardy. Matt says he will reach his breaking point and Elias will see how dangerous and reckless he can be.

– 2K issued the following to us today:

2K today announced the WWE 2K18 “NXT Generation Pack” is now available as downloadable content for PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC, enabling access to playable NXT Superstars Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot. The pack will include: NXT Generation Pack (PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC) * Playable NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot;

* The NXT Generation Pack is available for $9.99. For complete details on this WWE 2K18 announcement, see the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/entries#wwe-2k18-nxt-generation-pack-is-live-today For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.

– As noted, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is teasing that he will be issuing open challenge title shots soon. Reigns tweeted the following message after last night’s win: