WWE released their NXT Year-End Awards at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event. You can see the full list below:

Feud of the Year: Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream

Male Competitor of the Year: Aleister Black

Female Competitor of the Year: Asuka

Breakout Star of the Year: Aleister Black

Match of the Year: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT Takeover: Chicago)