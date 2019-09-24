Official Announcement Regarding Impact Wrestling’s Future

Impact Wrestling announced the following:

AXS TV LAUNCHES IMPACT WRESTLING TUESDAY NIGHTS AT 8pE/5pP WITH DEBUT SPECIALS STARTING OCTOBER 1 & ‘IMPACT!’ PREMIERE ON OCTOBER 29

Flagship Weekly Wrestling Series ‘IMPACT!’ Brings Two Action-Packed Hours of High-Octane Original Programming to the Network Every Tuesday Night

Los Angeles (Sept. 24, 2019) – AXS TV, the exclusive U.S. television broadcast home for IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s pre-eminent professional wrestling organizations, today announced IMPACT Wrestling will launch on the network on Tuesday, Oct.1 at 8pE/5pP.

Leading up to the debut of its flagship weekly show IMPACT! on October 29, AXS TV will showcase IMPACT Wrestling’s critically acclaimed pay-per-view events of 2019, broadcasting each of Homecoming (October 1),

Finally, on October 22, THIS IS IMPACT! will serve as a launchpad for the promotion’s AXS TV debut, featuring a preview of the weekly series, profiles on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars and exclusive non-televised matches from BOUND FOR GLORY, IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year to be held on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago.

Distinguished by its world-class roster of renowned athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, IMPACT Wrestling will add over 100 hours of original, engaging content to AXS TV each year, ushering a new era of programming following the network’s acquisition by global media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment this month. The IMPACT roster also features legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, featured stars such as former Atlanta Falcons lineman Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, plus the trail-blazing Knockouts women’s division headlined by Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and others.

“The incredible athleticism of our roster, dynamic characters and accomplished story-telling deliver must-see weekly programming that has captured the attention of professional wrestling fans around the world,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to bring the best professional wrestling on television to AXS TV, long recognized as a premier destination for world class sports entertainment programming”

Since its inception in 2002 IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.