Official Details On Jeff Hardy’s Concert In Covington, KY

The following was sent to us:

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM IN COVINGTON, KY

Concert to be Held at The Madison Theater on December 15th

Nashville, TN – December 4, 2017 – Professional wrestler and singer/songwriter JEFF HARDY will be performing live at the Madison Theater in Covington, KY on December 15. He will be joined by local musicians Heart Means More, Toybox Killer, Sever the Ties,Mister Mason and Motel Faces.

General admission tickets are $13 in advance and $18 at the door. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Jeff Hardy, early entry, special seating, collector’s laminate and a signed show poster, are available for $50. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

After already achieving great success as a professional wrestler, Hardy established his band, Peroxwhy?gen, in 2003 and released two consecutive albums. In 2016, he released his first solo project, a six song EP entitled “Spawn of Me,” that was dedicated to his daughters. That same year, he also launched his online web store, which features an art gallery with his original paintings. In 2017, Hardy released his latest album, “Precession of the Equinoxes.”

Hardy continues to use his natural adrenaline rush to follow his heart in both his career and personal life. “My family, pro wrestling, motocross, music and painting are a part of my human anatomy. They are just as important as my organs. I need them to live!”

For more information, including upcoming tour dates, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff’s new record, “Precession of the Equinoxes,” HERE!