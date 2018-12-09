Official Details On Meet And Greet For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor announced the following:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14TH BELL TIME @ 08:00 PM EDT

THE MANHATTAN CENTER’S HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM

311 W 34TH STREET

10001 NEW YORK , NY

UNITED STATES



Final Battle, Ring of Honor’s huge, annual pay-per-view extravaganza, which again takes place at the historic Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, Dec. 14. All roads lead to the G1 Supercard, co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019, and the results at Final Battle undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic show.



ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!



$50 Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

$50 Cody & Brandi Rhodes

$40 ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

$40 Marty Scurll

$40 ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, & Vinny Marseglia) *Signing at ROH Pro Shop

$40 Hangman Page

$30 ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb

$30 Tenille Dashwood

$30 SCU (Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

$30 Zack Sabre Jr