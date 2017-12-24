Official Details On ROH Holding Events In Pittsburgh, PA And Columbus, Ohio

ROH issued the following:

Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, Ohio’s passion for Ring OF Honor was felt during the sold-out Global Wars Tour in October. ROH is now proud to announce its return to those two cities for ROH On Tour events in April!

ROH will return to Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 14, and at EXPRESS Live! in Columbus on Sunday, April 15.

2017 has been the most successful year in ROH history, and 2018 has the potential to be even bigger. The events in Pittsburgh and Columbus will take place just one week after the huge Supercard of Honor XII show, and there’s no telling what the fallout will be.

Every ROH live event is truly a unique experience. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the Best Wrestling on the Planet live!