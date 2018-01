NJPW issued the following:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is coming back to Los Angeles, this time even bigger than before! Get ready for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED!



Ticket Sales Start Date/Time



1/29 10AM (PST) /1PM (EST)



Official Ticket Sale Site



Soon to be announced!



Ticket Prices*



On Court



Rows 1-4: $200



Rows 5-12 $150



Stadium



Rows 1-7: $100



Rows 8-14: $80



Rows 15-24: $50



*Service charge not included