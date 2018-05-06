Official Details On VIP Packages For Next Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling issued the following:

The next time we tape IMPACT Wrestling Episodes will be June 1st and June 2nd in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. These will be the final IMPACT Tapings before Slammiversary LIVE on July 22nd from Toronto. This is your chance to see the final shows that lead us to the biggest event of the summer.



Don’t miss your chance to witness your favorite Stars and Knockouts LIVE and in person! VIP Packages are available now and start at $139.00.

This is your chance to see Pentagon Jr. for the first time as World Champion and for the first time in Windsor. Meet the Stars, interact with them and get first access to the floor seats in Windsor! The VIP Package has it all! Don’t wait these will not last long.