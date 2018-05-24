Official Details On VIP Ticket Packages For Next Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling issued the following:

This is your chance to see Stars like Pentagon Jr. and more! Also, our VIP Packages have become the most fan and family friendly events at every taping. June features Trivia and more!

Josh Mathews smiles and claims that he’s already won more than $10,000 playing HQ Trivia, the popular app that twice daily tests millions of loyal fans to correctly answer a series of questions of increasing difficulty in hopes of winning a share, or all, of a cash price. Is Mathews telling the truth, or talking about how much he wishes he had won? Either way, Mathews is addicted to the quiz show. Mathews has even asked to re-schedule a weekly conference call, so he can participate in HQ’s afternoon battle of the brain.



Mathews has played HQ along with Sonjay Dutt and many others on the IMPACT Wrestling roster.



Now it’s time for, IW Trivia.



When IMPACT takes its show on the road, June 1-2, to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, for the next round of Impact! TV Tapings to air on Pop, IMPACT will debut a unique trivia challenge, exclusively for VIP Fans.



Here’s the deal … the inaugural IW Trivia will highlight the VIP Package for Windsor. No cash will be awarded, as they do on HQ, but there will be some really unique prizes, such as a Private Meet & Greet for you and one other with the IMPACT Wrestling Superstar of your choice. Autographed memorabilia also will be available, and more.



IMPACT officials have secured a handful wrestlers to participate on teams of VIP fans, including Eli Drake, Fallah Bahh and Madison Rayne, among others.



Get those thinking-caps out for IW Trivia, but you also better bring a four-leafed clover or a rabbit’s foot. Yes, you definitely will need some luck, not just a load of wrestling knowledge.



The questions for IW Trivia in Windsor will be wide-ranging, primarily IMPACT Wrestling-focused. But there also might be “common knowledge” questions, though no one at IMPACT would define “common knowledge.”



Ready to test yourself? Let’s get started with a little IW Trivia. Question one:

Who is a former X-Division Champion?

Kongo Kong

Abyss

Jimmy Jacobs

If you picked Abyss for this Monster question, you are correct, as Abyss was the X Division Championship in 2011.

Here’s Question Two:

Austin Aries won the Impact World Championship for the first time in what year:

2003

2012

2018

Hope you picked 2012 for Aries’ first reign as The Champion – because that would make you 2-for-2 on this run.

Here’s Question Three:

Which Dunkin’ Donuts product is endorsed by Rachael Ray since she claims she cannot make it herself?

Coffee

Donuts

Dunkin Munchkins

Dunkin’ coffee is the right brew for Ray.

Finally, here’s Question Four:

Which IMPACT Wrestling superstar said red velvet pancakes are his favorite?

Petey Williams

Santana (of LAX)

Sonjay Dutt

If you sided with Sonjay, you’re right with the red!

in Windsor, Ontario, Ca