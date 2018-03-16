Official Details On WrestleMania 35 Location

WWE issued the following:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, New York Giants, New York Jets, NYC & Company and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with additional events held throughout the New York/New Jersey region.

“We are thrilled to bring WrestleMania, one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, to MetLife Stadium,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We look forward to a phenomenal week of activities that will strengthen our economy.”

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor Murphy and all of our partners for bringing WrestleMania back home,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “It is the one place that matches the energy, excitement and spectacle of WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania35 is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration that will stretch throughout the New York/New Jersey region. In addition to WrestleMania, other activities will include WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day interactive fan festival, as well as four nights of events at Barclays Center; 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; NXT® TakeOver; Monday Night Raw®and SmackDown® Live. WWE will also host more than a dozen community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.

Over the past 11 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. This year, WrestleMania 34 takes place Sunday, April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and streamed live around the world on WWE Network.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.