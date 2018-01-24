Official Details On WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages

WWE announced the following:
Take part in the ultimate WWE fan experience with an official SummerSlam 2018 Travel Package, available starting Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. ET at SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual SummerSlam tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.
THE BIG APPLE PACKAGE – Starting at $2,850
- SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–3*
Collectible Chair
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–3*
Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
- Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–3*
Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
- SmackDown Live Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 1–3*
Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
- Breakfest Slam Session with WWE Superstars**
Breakfast buffet and autograph session.
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars**
Reception at Barclays Center prior to SummerSlam.
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- Manhattan Skyline Experience with WWE Legends**
Enjoy brunch aboard a New York City cruise ship. See breathtaking views of New York City’s most iconic landmarks along with an always-changing, ever-present view of the awe-inspiring Manhattan skyline.
Transportation included.
Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
- Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center for NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE
(Transportation for SmackDown LIVE only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
- Times Square Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
4-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room)
PLATINUM PACKAGE – Starting at $1,850
- SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 4–6*
Collectible Chair
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 4–6*
Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
- Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 4–6*
Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
- SmackDown LIVE Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 4–6*
Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
- Breakfest Slam Session with WWE Superstars**
Breakfast buffet and autograph session.
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center
(Transportation for SmackDown LIVE only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
- Times Square Area Hotel
Three-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
Four-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room)
GOLD PACKAGE – Starting at $1,225
- SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
- Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
- SmackDown LIVE Ticket
(only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Bowl*
Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
- Breakfest Slam session with WWE Superstars**
Breakfast buffet and autograph session.
Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018
- Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center for NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE
(Transportation for SmackDown LIVE only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
- Times Square Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
4-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
Check-out Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard hotel room)
*Section, row and seat assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package tier
**Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to the event
If you require wheelchair accessible seating, please indicate the request with your order by checking the wheelchair accessible seating box on the purchase page.