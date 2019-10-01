Official Details Regarding AEW Dynamite In Canada

The following press release was sent out:

TSN Announces New Partnership with ALL ELITE WRESTLING, Becoming the Canadian Home of Weekly Series AEW DYNAMITE, Beginning October 2

— October 1st, 2019

– AEW DYNAMITE is headlined by Canadian wrestling superstars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Shawn Spears, Allie, and more –

TORONTO (October 1, 2019) – TSN announced today a partnership with the new professional wrestling promotion ALL ELITE WRESTLING(AEW) to deliver live coverage of the weekly live wrestling show, AEW DYNAMITE, kicking off Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the famed Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can watch the all-new AEW DYNAMITE every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TSN’s digital streaming platforms, including TSN.ca and the TSN app, and on the network’s five national television feeds (subject to final scheduling confirmation). TSN’s AEW DYNAMITE schedule for the month of October is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 2: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2

Wednesday, Oct. 9: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2

Wednesday, Oct. 16: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2

Wednesday, Oct. 23: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN3

Among the featured wrestlers competing in AEW’s highly anticipated, action-packed matches are Canadian superstars Chris Jericho, the inaugural and current AEW World Champion; and Kenny Omega, the subject of the acclaimed, fan-favourite documentary OMEGA MAN: A WRESTLING LOVE STORY, part of TSN’s award-winning series ENGRAVED ON A NATION.

“For many, many years, Canada has been home not only to some of the most legendary wrestlers ever, both past and present, but also to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate fans anywhere in the world today,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW. “I’m thrilled that we are teaming with TSN to show AEW DYNAMITE live in Canada. TSN has great history broadcasting wrestling, and I know they will be a great partner for AEW and our fans.”

“We were overwhelmed with fans’ outpouring of support for our OMEGA MAN documentary earlier this year, and that incredible response has primed TSN to showcase Kenny Omega and the rest of AEW’s high-octane talent for fans across the country,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Discovery and TSN. “AEW DYNAMITE is headlined by two Canadian mega-stars alongside a growing roster of must-see wrestlers, and we’re very excited to deliver the wrestling world’s game-changing new series to TSN subscribers.”

AEW also features members of The Elite (Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page) as well as Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and Dustin Rhodes, with renowned wrestling commentator Jim Ross calling the action.

TSN’s coverage of AEW DYNAMITE is also available for on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Directsubscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.