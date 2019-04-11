Official Details Regarding Kenny Omega’s Fyter Fest

The following press release was sent out:

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (April 11, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling is taking center stage at the highly anticipated FYTER FEST during the CEO Fighting Game Championships, Florida’s largest video gaming convention managed by Community Effort Orlando (CEO) Gaming. On Saturday, June 29, at 8pm ET, FYTER FEST will feature electrifying match-ups with members of The Elite – Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – as well as additional surprise guests. Fans can purchase tickets in early May and get event updates at www.fyterfest.com. Hosted at the spacious Daytona Beach Ocean Center, this year’s edition of the CEO Fighting Game Championships marks the 10-year anniversary of the popular Florida-based show.

The high-octane convention, which is expecting more than 7,000 attendees from around the world, has become synonymous with incorporating professional wrestling themed entertainment into the program. Last year, CEO Gaming joined forces with New Japan Pro Wrestling to host a live wrestling card for the first time. This year, the superstars of AEW are looking to raise the bar even higher as they bring their new spirit, energy and freshness to the ring. Kenny Omega, EVP at All Elite Wrestling, commented: “In 2018, CEO left me feeling fulfilled as a gamer. I could step out from the tournament, take a stroll through artist’s alley, main event my own show and then finally end my evening at JeBaileyland arcade before retiring to my hotel. Sounds great, right? It was… until I wanted more. I wanted music from the top artists in all genres. I wanted to rub elbows with TV and movie celebs while sipping on Coke Zero’s and pre-workout. All while surrounded by the world’s top runway and underwear models. Have I gone too far? Have I gone insane? Maybe. But I, no, WE have a dream. This is Fyter Fest.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a wrestling and gaming fan,” said Alex JeBailey, President and Founder of Community Effort Orlando. “After a successful cross-over live event with Kenny Omega at CEO 2018, I’m looking forward to an even better event and experience for attendees at CEO 2019. Being able to host a live show with the stars of All Elite Wrestling is something the CEO team is very happy to be a part of, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy a memorable weekend in the making.”