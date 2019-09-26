Official Details Regarding New WWE Show

WWE announced the following:

LOS ANGELES – SmackDown moves from Tuesdays to Fridays beginning Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX, but WWE fans can still get their Tuesday night fix with FS1’s WWE Backstage, television’s only studio show devoted to all things WWE.

The hour-long weekly show offers viewers the latest WWE news every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, beginning Nov. 5 on FS1.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE, and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Ahead of WWE Backstage’s Nov. 5 debut, FOX Sports offers a special preview of the show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following the conclusion of the ALCS Game 3 on FS1. Young and Booker T are joined by special guests to reveal the WWE Backstage set at the FOX Studios Lot in Los Angeles, and to break in their brand-new ring.

“WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything,” Young said. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”

Young will be joined by the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, for analysis.

“It’s awesome being part of the FOX family and part of this movement of Friday Night SmackDown to FOX,” Booker T said. “FOX Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it’s going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that’s going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?”

More information on WWE Backstage, including additional on-air personalities and special guests, will be announced at a later date.