Official Details Regarding NXT Takeover: XXV

WWE announced the following:

For the first time ever, NXT TakeOver is coming to WWE’s home state of Connecticut.

As revealed by WWE COO Triple H on Twitter, NXT TakeOver: XXV will be held at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., on Saturday, June 1. Tickets for the event, which will stream live on WWE Network, will be available starting this Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. ET at www.ticketmaster.com.

Since its inception in 2014, NXT TakeOver has etched an unbelievable legacy of incredible action, career-making performances and unforgettable moments, with each TakeOver installment seemingly topping the one before it. Although TakeOver: XXV will mark NXT’s debut in the Nutmeg State – where WWE headquarters is located – the host city of Bridgeport has played a major part in sports-entertainment history, having been the site of WWE’s TV tapings in the 1960s. TakeOver will be the first WWE event broadcast from Bridgeport since 2012.

Don’t miss out on witnessing history in the making! Head to www.ticketmaster.com this Friday to secure your seat inside the Webster Bank Arena.