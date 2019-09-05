Official Details Regarding Starrcast IV

Starrcast made the following announcement:

Hey Hey Everybody!

This past weekend the one question we received over and over was, “When is the next Starrcast?” By Sunday the question had changed to, “Will you do a Starrcast in Baltimore for Full Gear?” Unbelievably we were able to move very quickly and secure an incredible amount of support from a Hall of Famer roster of talent, the AEW roster, and the City of Baltimore.

Therefore we are proud to announce that STARRCAST IV is coming to BALTIMORE!

We will kick things off on Thursday, November 7th with the help of our friends at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and keep the party going until Sunday, November 10th, once again back at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. In between we have stage shows and meet and greets with some of the biggest stars in the history of the industry including some major names you’ve never seen at STARRCAST!

Of course the reason everyone is coming to Baltimore is AEW’s Full Gear pay per view. As you may recall ALL IN sold out in under a half hour, Double or Nothing sold out in four minutes, and ALL OUT had the highest demand in wrestling history with another immediate sellout. AEW and the wrestling press expect another immediate sell out this Friday when AEW puts those tickets on sale to the public at AEWTIX.com.

BUT what if you could secure great seats before they ever went on sale? GREAT NEWS! We were able to secure the most prime seats in the house from AEW — Lower Level right by the ring! Sections 108 and 110 are across from the “hard cam” and Section 107 is right next to the “hard cam” where many VIPs will be sitting! Because you have supported STARRCAST in the past you can secure these tickets EARLY! Tomorrow night at 8PM Eastern we will make Platinum Bundles available for you and the only way to access them ahead of everyone else is to use this promo code: “FOUR” — please do not share this promo code! Only folks who purchased Platinum or Gold Bracelets for STARRCAST are getting this opportunity!

Here is what will be available:

The Platinum Bundle will include a pair (2) of STARRCAST Platinum Bracelets, a pair (2) of FULL GEAR tickets for seats in Lower Level Section 108 or 110 (these sections are across from the camera with a face value of $125/each before fees) or Lower Level 107 (right next to the hard cam, some of the best seats in the house), and a pair (2) of VIP Bracelets for the Official After Party. As a reminder, Platinum Bracelets receive the best views of the stage shows and “front of the line” access for Meet & Greet lines whenever possible.

We should also note that these sections have limited seating and as a result we are making these available in pairs only. These are the best seats in the house so this package is EXTREMELY LIMITED at only 236 total pairs being made available. When they’re gone, THEY’RE GONE!

Based on the limited number of tickets that were made available, there is not a Gold Bundle option available at this moment. Should they become available before tomorrow night, we will email you again with that information.

So set your alarm and tomorrow at 8PM Eastern visit this link and in the top right corner click “Enter Promotional Code” and enter the promo code “FOUR” to access these bundles!

﻿But HURRY! These bundles will be made available to the General Public on Thursday at noon Eastern! These will sell out!

Thank you for supporting us in the past and we hope to see you in Baltimore!

– Starrcast

PS – If you haven’t yet secured your hotel, don’t worry. We are in the process of securing a block with hundreds of rooms and those who order the Platinum Bundle will get “first dibs” at those rooms. The hotel(s) are about as convenient as possible if you plan to attend both STARRCAST and Full Gear. Also, follow @StarrcastTravel or email [travel@starrcast.com](mailto:travel@starrcast.com) if you need assistance with any travel arrangements!