The XL Center in Hartford, CT announced official details regarding the 2019 Money in the Bank PPV. As previously noted, the MITB PPV has been moved to May for the first time in the history of the event.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT** @WWE returns to Hartford with it's action-packed Pay-Per-View event, #MoneyintheBank on Sunday, May 19! Tickets start at just $20 and go on sale to the public- Friday, March 8 at 10am at https://t.co/QzrkHso2tC. pic.twitter.com/cRHLBUF7cW — XL Center (@XLCenter) March 4, 2019