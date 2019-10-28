Official Details Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 Tickets

WWE announced the following:

Travel Packages Available Tuesday, November 5

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to the pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, will be available on Friday, November 15 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Sunday, April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live around the world on WWE Network.

Ticket prices range from $35-$1,000. There will also be a limited number of “Gold Circle” VIP Packages available ranging from $2,000-$2,500. The Gold Circle packages include seating in the first nine rows ringside, access to a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance and a commemorative WrestleMania take-home folding chair. Tickets can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or in person at ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

In addition, WrestleMania Travel Packages, which will include tickets to WrestleMania Week events and exclusive WWE Superstar meet and greet experiences, will be available next Tuesday, November 5 beginning at 12 noon ET at www.wrestlemaniatravel.com.

WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it is a week-long celebration. In addition to WrestleMania, other events include: WrestleMania Axxess®, WWE’s interactive fan festival at the Tampa Convention Center, and four spectacular live events taking place at Amalie Arena, including the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday Night SmackDown®, NXT® TakeOver® and Monday Night Raw®.

WWE will also host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at www.wrestlemania.com.

Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.