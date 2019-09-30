Official Press Release Regarding FOX – WWE SmackDown

The following press release was sent out:

FOX Family of Networks Celebrates Launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN with Special Week of WWE Programming

Official WWE Ring Featured Outside of FOX Headquarters on Avenue of the Americas in NYC

Los Angeles – In anticipation of the Oct. 4 launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT, the FOX family of networks presents a week-long slate of WWE programming.

Beginning today, Kofi Kingston, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns join FS1’s FIRST THINGS FIRST and FOX News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” throughout the week to discuss all things WWE, including the highly anticipated matchups on Friday night.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Reigns also joins FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT PLATINUM on FOX.

On Friday, Oct. 4, at the Staples Center, the “blue carpet” is prepared for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW at 7:30 PM ET/PT with FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.