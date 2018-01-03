Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT On WWE Network

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the WWE Network will be a special edition of the show. The following is being advertised by the WWE:

– Never before seen footage of Adam Cole versus Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship November 17 in San Antonio, Texas featuring Shawn Michaels as special guest referee will be shown.



– There will be an in-depth look at NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon



– They will feature Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas as they head to their championship match at “Takeover: Philadelphia”



– And they will have news on the “2017 NXT Year-End Awards”