Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Total Divas

The fifth episode of the seventh season of Total Divas will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis of the episode:

“Lana hosts a Bulgarian Name’s Day party for Rusev in Nashville, but she isn’t prepared to give him the present he really wants. Nattie buys her parents a house but soon realizes they’re awful tenants. The Bellas try to find a new adrenaline rush.”