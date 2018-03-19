Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– Who will claim victory in The Ultimate Deletion?
– Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will have Mickie James in her corner when she takes on Asuka
– Will Braun Strowman take on The Bar at WrestleMania?
– Brock Lesnar is slated to have a showdown with Roman Reigns
– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.
We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.