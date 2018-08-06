Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Ronda Rousey to compete on Raw for the first time ever against Alicia Fox

– Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

– The Revival vs. Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team



– Bobby Roode takes on Mojo Rawley



– The fallout from Brock Lesnar’s rampage and how Roman Reigns will react

– More on Seth Rollins – Dolph Ziggler feud



– Adding more matches to the card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.