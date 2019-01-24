Old Racist and Homophobic Tweets From New WWE Signee Emerge

With former IMPACT Wrestling star Trevor Lee set to join the WWE Performance Center within the next few weeks, several offensive tweets from his past have emerged.

A Twitter user by the name of rovert who has broken the news of a number of WWE signings alluded to Lee having a dark past on the social media platform by remarking today that he should use TweetDelete (a service which can mass delete tweets older than a specified age).

Well I tried. I hope Lee acquaints himself with TweetDelete that's all. — rovert (@SoDuTw) January 23, 2019

Rovert said this in response to Lee not responding to him yesterday.

Who here who follows me can get to Trevor Lee the quickest? — rovert (@SoDuTw) January 22, 2019

@TLee910 Can I DM you something really quickly? — rovert (@SoDuTw) January 22, 2019

A Twitter user by the name of cien ✘ dug up Lee’s offensive tweets today, advising him to delete them — one by one — “before it’s too late.”

@TLee910 delete those old tweets before its too late — cien ✘ (@MachoMane_) January 23, 2019

The tweets in question are from 2011 and 2012 and include racist and homophobic remarks. Lee immediately deleted the tweets in question, but not before I captured screenshots of them.

Lee also did a tweet making light of rape.

After these tweets emerged, Lee set his account to private.

Lee wrestled his final match for IMPACT Wrestling in November and announced on New Year’s Day via Twitter that he’s a free agent. Lee then announced on January 12 at a CWF Mid-Atlantic show in Gibsonville, North Carolina that he had signed a contract with WWE. According to a report by Wrestling Inc. on Monday, he is scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center in February (after fulfilling his last remaining indie wrestling dates).