WWE RAW Results – November 13, 2017

– The final WWE RAW before Survivor Series opens with a video package looking at recent Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW happenings.

– We’re live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves.

Stephanie welcomes us and some fans boo but most cheer. Stephanie talks about how she has to make decisions that impact shareholders and WWE employees around the world, something the fans couldn’t understand. She needs top people to help her make these decisions, which is why she has this person working with her. She introduces WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, the Captain of Team RAW at Survivor Series. Angle comes out to a pop.

Angle says he understands Stephanie may be upset but he was ready for SmackDown last week. Stephanie says she’s not upset but she wants to know how The New Day got into the arena last week. Angle doesn’t know. She says at least he’s honest. Stephanie asks if there really was a raid as Angle led the locker room to the ring. Angle says he was just trying to be prepared. Stephanie asks if there really was a raid or did her brother manipulate Angle again. Stephanie says maybe she could put together a compilation for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode, showing some of the recent happenings. Stephanie says maybe she’s being a little hard on Angle and these people like him, they cheer him… sort of. Stephanie says but it’s good, Angle will make up for it and he then named the 5th member of Team RAW – Jason Jordan. Fans boo his name. Stephanie asks who is Jason Jordan. His son. She then asks what accolades or achievements make him worthy of Team RAW. Angle says he’s very talented. Stephanie is going to ask this a different way… who is the fifth member of Team SmackDown? Some fans cheer at John Cena’s name. Stephanie says she last saw Angle on RAW, which means Angle picked his son over Cena or Cena was so embarrassed at Angle’s actions last time he was on RAW, that he picked SmackDown over RAW. Stephanie asks fans if they still believe in Kurt and they do.

She’s going to give him one more chance. What’s the very first thing he’s going to do at Survivor Series? The very first. Angle says he’s going to break her brother’s ankle first. He’s the Captain so he’s starting the match and if Shane McMahon has any balls, he will start too. Stephanie says this isn’t the 1990’s, Shane’s not going to start off with Angle one-on-one and actually put himself on the line. He’s going to let everyone else do the dirty work. When is Angle going to get this through his thick skull? Stephanie doesn’t even think Angle can break anyone’s ankle these days. She says Angle has gotten soft and she made the biggest mistake putting him in control of RAW and RAW on the line. She goes on and says she wanted Angle to change her mind tonight but nothing he’s said has done that. She wants Shane’s head on a platter, she wants Shane and Team SmackDown gone. So Angle has left her no other choice… Kurt Angle… the music interrupts and out comes The Shield – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The Shield hits the ring. Stephanie tells the fans to get together and decide if they’re chanting or booing The Shield. Ambrose says they’ve seen a lot of leaders come & go but Angle is the best. Angle is their leader and he proved he can still go at TLC. A “you still got it” chant starts up and Stephanie isn’t thrilled. Stephanie mocks Ambrose and Rollins for losing the RAW Tag Team Titles, blaming it on Angle. She asks if Angle even has them a match at Survivor Series. She says The New Day made them look like fools last week. She asks Reigns where the hell he’s ever been. Reigns says she has a lot of questions but he has one too… where the hell has she been? She’s been out for 7 months or so and all that happened to her was she went through a table at WrestleMania 33. Reigns re-phrases it… her husband Triple H put her through the table.

Reigns says Stephanie forgot how things run… they don’t do what she says, they do what they want to do. And what they want to do is fight The New Day. Reigns issues the challenge for Survivor Series and says The New Day will accept if they have any balls. Reigns says they will handle it all as Angle leads Team RAW to victory while The Shield whoops The New Day’s ass and destroys them. Reigns drops the mic as the music hits.

– Still to come, The Shield vs. The Miz and The Bar. Also, Brock Lesnar’s “phenomenal reaction” to his new Survivor Series opponent. Up next, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James with Survivor Series implications. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James

Back from the break and out first comes Mickie James as JoJo does the introductions. We see the female Team RAW competitors at ringside – Captain Alicia Fox, Asuka, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. Dana Brooke is out next, followed by Bayley.

The bell rings and they all meet in the middle for a test of strength. Mickie with a kick. Mickie takes both competitors down at once with scissors. Mickie dropkicks Bayley out of the ring and goes to work on Dana. Bayley ends up bringing Mickie to the floor and running in for a 2 count on Dana. Mickie comes back in. Dana ends up splashing them both in the corner. Bayley floors Dana. Mickie and Dana knock Bayley off the apron. Mickie and Dana stand tall as Bayley clutches her jaw on the floor. The others look on from the bottom of the ramp as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley delivers a suplex to each competitor. Bayley drops Dana over the middle rope but turns around to Mickie dropping her on her face. Mickie kips up for a pop. Mickie goes to the top but Bayley decks her with a forearm. Bayley climbs up but Mickie fights her. Mickie headbutts Bayley down to the mat. Mickie nails the Thesz Press from the top but Bayley kicks out at 2 as Dana breaks it up.

Dana and Mickie go at it now. Mickie ducks a clothesline and delivers a few kicks. Mickie takes Dana down. Bayley charges but Mickie ducks and delivers a neckbreaker. Bayley goes back to the floor for a breather. Mickie slams Dana and she also rolls to the floor. Asuka checks on Dana. Dana asks her what she thinks she’s doing, then decks her. Asuka isn’t happy. Dana returns to the ring and taunts Asuka. Asuka chases Dana out the other side of the ring and ducks a clothesline, then drops Dana with a kick. Asuka is fired up.

Bayley comes from behind and rolls Mickie up but Mickie counters and rolls Bayley up for 2. Bayley blocks a neckbreaker and backslides Mickie for a 2 count. Mickie kicks Bayley and goes for the big DDT. Bayley counters and hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin and the final spot on Team RAW.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall as we go to replays. Team RAW stands together in the ring as Bayley’s music plays.

– The announcers plug the WWE Network and Survivor Series weekend.

– We see Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Drew Gulak with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

Enzo talks about beating Kalisto at Survivor Series on Sunday, saying he’s fighting for 205 Live. It’s confirmed that their match will take place during the two-hour Kickoff pre-show. They go on until the music hits and out comes Kalisto and Akira Tozawa.

Akira Tozawa and Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak

Gulak starts off with Tozawa. Enzo ends up tagging in and blindsiding Tozawa. They double team him. Kalisto tags in and springboards to take down both opponents, sending them to the floor. Kalisto and Tozawa stand tall and get the crowd going as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Gulak has Tozawa grounded after attacking him from behind during the commercial. Gulak prevents a tag and stomps Tozawa’s spine. Gulak misses the next shot as Kalisto tries to rally Tozawa for a tag.

Kalisto tags in as does Enzo. Kalisto unloads and nails Gulak. Kalisto kicks Enzo in the head from the apron. Kalisto flies in with a crossbody for a 2 count as Gulak breaks it. Tozawa tags in and nails a big missile dropkick on Gulak. Tozawa and Kalisto send Gulak to the floor, causing him to hit Enzo. Tozawa and Kalisto get hype before Tozawa runs the ropes and nails a dive. Kalisto flies over the top next, taking out Gulak. Everyone is down on the floor.

The referee counts. Enzo gets in first. Tozawa kicks him in the head from the apron. Tozawa goes to the top for the big senton but Gulak pulls him to safety. Kalisto takes out Gulak on the floor. Enzo drives Tozawa into Kalisto, knocking him off the floor. Enzo hits the JawdonZo on Tozawa for the pin.

Winners: Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak and the champ stand tall as we go to replays. Enzo raises the title on the stage as the losers recover in the ring.

– Still to come, the new RAW Tag Team Champions will be on MizTV. We see the WWE Intercontinental Champion walking backstage with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with Kurt and Stephanie earlier.

– Angle is backstage with the male Team RAW competitors. He needs to know that everyone is on the same page and can get along as they have too much to lose. He announces Finn Balor and Samoa Joe vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to make sure they can get along. He needs to show Stephanie they’re not picking favorites so he announces Jason Jordan vs. Bray Wyatt. Kurt addresses Braun Strowman next but Braun interrupts. He wants Kane and makes that clear. Angle announces Kane vs. Strowman for tonight’s main event. Braun says it’s true, it’s damn true.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas for another must see edition of MizTV.

Miz plugs Survivor Series and his match with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, if Corbin can retain over Sin Cara tomorrow night. Miz knocks Corbin for always squandering opportunities, like his Money In the Bank shot. Miz goes on and mentions Corbin being off TV last week, saying he wasn’t even good enough for the SmackDown bathroom break. Miz says he’s on a different level than Corbin. He goes on and plugs tonight’s six-man match with The Shield, featuring his guests for MizTV tonight – new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Out come Cesaro and Sheamus.

We see how The New Day helped The Bar win the belts last week on RAW. Miz asks the crowd to give it up for The Bar, then congratulates them. Sheamus appreciates it but says the win was on surprise because they did what they always do – keep their eyes on prize, and weren’t distracted by a surprise appearance by The New Day. Cesaro comments on how they just took back what was theirs, and took advantage of an opportunity to become three-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Sheamus brings up their opponents for Sunday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and how they won their titles on the B Show. A “you look stupid” chant interrupts. Miz yells at the crowd and demands respect for the champions. Sheamus says they are the A Team Tag Team Champions, the Flagship Show Tag Team Champions, damn it they are the RAW Tag Team Champions. The boos pick up. Cesaro takes over and says at Survivor Series, they are going to jailbreak The Usos Penitentiary. The Miz chimes in and says just like they will take out The Shield tonight. The Miz goes on and says the happy reunion tour ends tonight.

– The announcers lead us to another video showing events leading to Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown on Sunday.

– Still to come, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Also, Kane vs. Strowman. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us a tweet from John Cena as he trains for Sunday.

Bray Wyatt vs. Jason Jordan

We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Jason Jordan is out next.

The bell rings and Jordan tries to tangle, going for the legs. They separate and go to lock up. Jordan goes behind and locks up before they go to the corner and break. Wyatt goes for a splash but Jordan moves. Wyatt immediately turns upside down and taunts Jordan. Wyatt comes out of the corner but Jordan nails a dropkick. Wyatt ends up delivering a cheap shot and a headbutt to drop Jordan. We see Kurt Angle backstage watching the match.

Jordan lifts Wyatt and rams him back into the corner. Jordan lifts Wyatt again and rams him into the opposite corner. Jordan charges with a big spear in the corner. Jordan with a big overhead throw now as he gets fired up. Wyatt rolls to the floor for a breather. Jordan follows to the floor and runs at Wyatt but Wyatt moves and Jordan collides hard with the barrier. Wyatt mocks Jordan and laughs at him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wyatt has Jordan down after causing him to land bad on his knee during the commercial. Wyatt focuses on the knee now. Wyatt drops Jordan and hits the running senton for a 2 count. The referee checks on Jordan as Wyatt continues working on the injured left knee. Wyatt talks some trash as he takes his time with Jordan.

Jordan looks to try for a comeback but his knee goes out and Wyatt keeps up the attack. Wyatt delivers the Uranage. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner next but Wyatt delivers a big punch to the face. Wyatt ends up going for Sister Abigail but Jordan rolls him up for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Jason Jordan

– We see Kurt and Stephanie backstage watching and Stephanie looks impressed as they applaud the win. Jordan has his arm raised as his music hits. Wyatt comes over and attacks Jordan from behind. Wyatt takes Jordan to the floor and keeps control. Wyatt slams the injured knee into the ring post. We cut back to Stephanie and Kurt, who walks away looking concerned. The referee checks on Jordan as a “thank you Wyatt” chant breaks out. Jordan sells the injury in the middle of the ring. Jordan tries to leave the ring but his knee goes out. The referee helps Jordan up and fans sing “goodbye” as Jordan limps to the back.

– Still to come, The Beast is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kurt Angle is checking on Jason Jordan, who is icing his knee. Angle doesn’t think Jordan will be fine but Jordan insists. Angle needs him at his best. Jordan says this is his big break. Jordan plays the “Dad card” and leaves Angle looking conflicted.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman and Lesnar hit the ring as we see a clip of AJ Styles winning the WWE Title from Jinder Mahal on SmackDown. A “Suplex City” chant starts up. Heyman does his usual introductions. Heyman is going to present the top 5 selling points on why you should be a WWE Network subscriber before Survivor Series. 1 – this is the very first time in history that the Universal Champion is going up against the WWE Champion, the very first time that Brock Lesnar will step into the ring against AJ Styles, and this may be the only time they step into the ring together. Heyman says if you want to see Lesnar vs. Styles, it happens this Sunday on the WWE Network, so don’t miss it.

Heyman says that’s not a bad selling point but he’s got 4 more to do. 2 – this is a very selfish selling point. As The Advocate, he wants to see Lesnar vs. Styles. No one knows Lesnar better than he does. Heyman goes on to praise Lesnar and says AJ presents an interesting contract in styles, and he has the advantage of speed. 3 – this selling point is interrupted as fans chant “she said yes!” because a couple just got engaged in the crowd. Heyman says she only said yes because she’s never been next to a real Beast. Heyman says “you got no chance!” because they proposed to interrupt his segment. Heyman goes on with selling point #3, praising AJ and saying AJ is the ultimate opponent for Lesnar. Styles is on a roll, has more momentum than anyone besides Lesnar, is a WWE Champion that can be respected and admired. Heyman says AJ has to now come from behind and be the ultimate underdog. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar will show he’s the #1 champion in WWE this Sunday… then, now and forever. Heyman says these are the odds AJ has to overcome, which leads him to selling point 4 – if you want to see a Rocky movie come to life, look at AJ. Fans begins to chant for AJ now.

Heyman goes on about how AJ is the ultimate underdog, then names his recent wins over John Cena, Shane McMahon and Jinder Mahal. Heyman says it’s the ultimate Rocky movie coming to life on Sunday, which brings him to selling point F-5, this ain’t no freakin’ Rocky movie. Heyman cuts one final promo like only he can, hyping Lesnar vs. AJ for Sunday and how Lesnar will dominate Styles to prove that he’s the top champion in WWE.

– The announcers hype Lesnar vs. AJ. We see Lesnar shake the hands of a few fans sitting at ringside.

– Still to come, The Shield vs. The Bar and The Miz. Back to commercial.

The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is wrapping up his entrance with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are already out. The music hits and out comes The Shield through the crowd, competing together for the first time in more than 3 years.

Rollins starts off with Cesaro as the bell rings. They lock up and trade holds. Rollins stops a tag and takes Cesaro down. More back and forth as they break and stare each other down. Cesaro nails Rollins and uppercuts him. Cesaro drops Rollins with a shoulder and talks some trash. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a dropkick.

Ambrose tags in for a quick double team on Cesaro. Ambrose drops an elbow and covers for a 2 count. Ambrose works Cesaro over in the corner with chops now. Cesaro comes back with a chop of his own. Ambrose unloads with chops now. Ambrose ends up taking Cesaro down on his face and working him over. Rollins tags back in and comes off the top with a shot to the gut while Ambrose holds Cesaro. Rollins works over Cesaro and in comes Ambrose for the same double team move they just did. Cesaro fights back and in comes Sheamus. They double team Ambrose with a clothesline.

Sheamus with a running boot to the face. Sheamus stomps on Ambrose now and beats him into the corner. The referee warns Sheamus. Miz tags in and kicks Ambrose while Sheamus holds him. Miz stomps away on Ambrose in the corner now. Miz stands tall and taunts Reigns before tagging in Ambrose and stomping on Ambrose again. The Bar does their pose before double teaming Ambrose in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count on Ambrose. Sheamus comes off the top with a right hand as Cesaro holds Ambrose. Ambrose finally fights back on Sheamus and in comes Rollins. They double team Sheamus running the ropes, then tag in Reigns to continue the attack. Rollins and Ambrose end up hitting dives on The Bar at the same time. Miz tries for a sneak attack on Reigns but he changes his mind and goes to the floor. Rollins tosses Bo into the barrier. Miz stands behind Axel, who is still wearing the neck brace. Ambrose drops Axel. Miz runs away through the crowd as The Shield looks on. Rollins and Ambrose return to the ring and stand with Reigns. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins almost gets pinned. Rollins gets beat up some more for a few minutes. Reigns finally gets the hot tag and unloads. Reigns ends up hitting clotheslines on Cesaro in the corner as fans count. Reins with more offense and a big Samoan Drop to Cesaro. Reigns readies for a spear but Miz grabs his leg. The others get involved and this leads to Cesaro dropping Reigns with an uppercut for a 2 count. Ambrose pulls Sheamus off the apron. Rollins takes Sheamus out on the floor. Reigns runs over Cesaro in the ring ans the crowd pops. Reigns readies for the spear again. Cesaro blocks him with an uppercut. More back and forth. Reigns with a Superman Punch on Cesaro but Miz shuts him down. The match turns to chaos now. Ambrose hits a Dirty Deeds on Miz. Miz is left alone with The Shield staring him down now. Reigns puts him down with a spear.

Ambrose and Rollins lift Miz for the big triple powerbomb and Reigns assists, covering for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Shield

– After the match, The Shield stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to The Shield celebrating together.

– We get a quick video showing what led to tonight’s main event. We go backstage to Kane, standing tall with all smiles. Kane says even someone as sick and depraved as he is can still smile. He can remember what happened to Braun Strowman with the garbage truck crushing him. Kane will show tonight that there are worse things in life – him. Still to come, Kane vs. Strowman. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kurt Angle is in the ring. He says this is going to be the hardest decision he’s ever made in his career. He goes on and says his son Jason Jordan was injured earlier, so he’s forced to name a replacement. Jordan comes out with a mic and interrupts, almost crying for Angle to keep him in the match so he can fight alongside his father. Angle says he can’t do it, Jason is injured. Jordan says he will be fine by Sunday. Angle says he needs him at 100% but Jordan insists he will be fine. Jordan says Angle was injured and he won a friggin’ gold medal. Jordan says he’s just like Angle, he can do this. Jordan keeps begging Angle not to do this to him. Jordan is in the ring now.

Stephanie McMahon interrupts and can’t believe Angle is going to fall for this. She tells Angle to make the announcement now. Angle looks worried. The music interrupts and out comes Triple H to the ring. Angle gets in the middle of the ring, facing off with Angle. Triple H says if Angle won’t make the damn announcement, he will – the fifth member of Team RAW is him. The crowd pops for The Game. Triple H has some words with Angle before turning to Jordan and laying Jordan out with a Pedigree, all while wearing a suit. Triple H marches out of the ring and looks back while Angle looks stunned over Jordan. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Triple H.

Finn Balor and Samoa Joe vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. Samoa Joe is out next to be his partner. Out next are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Anderson drops Balor as the bell hits due to Balor being distracted by arguing with Joe. Balor and Joe turn it around with quick tags as they unload on Anderson near their corner. Gallows comes in but Joe drops him while making the save for Balor. We go to commercial as it appears Balor and Joe may work together as a team.

Back from the break and Balor and Joe double team Anderson in their corner. Anderson looks to turn it around on Balor but Balor drops him with a kick from the apron. Balor goes to the top but Anderson crotches him due to an assist from Gallows. Gallows tags in and ends up turning it around on Balor. Gallows with offense as he keeps Balor down. Gallows drops elbows for a pin attempt and tags in Anderson for some double teaming in the corner.

Anderson takes Balor out of the corner and keeps him grounded now. Balor tries to fight back but Anderson drops him with a high elbow for a 2 count. Anderson keeps Balor grounded again. Balor tries to turn it around but Anderson ends up hitting a Spinebuster and keeping control as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor finally makes the hot tag to Joe. Joe unloads on Anderson and hits an atomic drop, then the big kick. Joe with a senton on Anderson and a shot to Gallows on the apron. Joe keeps the offense going and tags in Balor. Balor goes to the top as Joe tosses Gallows to the floor when he runs in. Balor comes down from the top and kicks Gallows in the face from the apron. Joe drops Anderson with the Uranage. Joe runs the ropes and nails a big dive on Gallows on the floor. Balor hits Coup de Grace on Balor for the pin and the win.

Winners: Finn Balor and Samoa Joe

– After the match, Balor has his arm raised but Joe doesn’t stick around to celebrate. Balor’s music hits as we go to replays. Balor poses as we go back to the announcers.

– The announcers plug the WWE Network and Survivor Series weekend again.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss knocks Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya ahead of their title match tomorrow night. She also knocks the B Show and says she usually DVRs SmackDown but she will be watching tomorrow night and might show up live. Bliss goes on and says it doesn’t matter who wins tomorrow night because The Goddess will reign supreme at Survivor Series.

– Still to come, Kane vs. Braun. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a Kalisto birthday celebration is announced for WWE 205 Live.

Kane vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kane makes his way out. We see recent events leading to this match. Kane waits as Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring.

They meet in the middle of the ring before the bell rings and Kane decks Braun. Braun comes right back and drops Kane. Braun stomps away on Kane while he’s down. Kane rolls to the floor and Braun follows. Braun with an uppercut against the barrier. Kane finally fights back but Braun keeps control. Braun with big clubbing shots to the back. Kane crawls away but Braun stalks him and works him over.

Braun talks some trash about Kane putting him in the garbage truck. The match has not officially started yet, Graves point out. Kane finally sends Braun into the steel steps. Kane goes under the ring and brings a table out while Braun is down. Kane with a boot to the ribs and more strikes. Kane pulls a steel chair from under the ring and nails Braun in the back with it. Kane with another chair shot to the back but Braun is still standing.

Kane grabs Braun for a chokeslam but he blocks it. Braun drops Kane and delivers a chair shot, and another. Braun drops the chair and works Kane over to the ring, placing him on the apron. Braun tries for a superplex from the apron through the table set up on the floor but Kane fights him. Braun drops Kane with a headbutt. Braun ends up coming off the ropes with a double axe handle to drop Kane. Braun scoops Kane and nails the running powerslam. They go right through the ring and everyone is shocked.

Kane and Braun are both under the ring now. There’s a big hole near the corner where they went crashing through. We have not seen them since the powerslam. RAW goes off the air.