Opening Extreme Rules Match Revealed, Today Is Charly Caruso’s Birthday

— Tonight at WWE Extreme Rules, The Undertaker teams with Roman Reigns to battle Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match. This match will kick off the Extreme Rules pay-per-view at 7 ET/4 PT.

— Today is Charly Caruso’s birthday as the WWE announcer turns 32 years old.

Happy birthday, @charlyontv!

