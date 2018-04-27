Opening Match Announced For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event

WWE has announced the opening match for the Greatest Royal Rumble event. It will be John Cena vs. Triple H in a singles match.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Kalisto