Opening Segment For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Published On 04/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will be opening tonight’s episode of RAW in Columbus, OH at the Value City Arena to talk about his attack on Roman Reigns on last week’s RAW. Reigns worked live events this past weekend despite the ongoing storyline injury that WWE has been doing since the attack. He is expected to appear on tonight’s show.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the show.

