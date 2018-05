PWinsider.com is reporting that Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy in a singles match is the current plan to headline tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center. The winner will face Samoa Joe next week in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Also, the opening segment of the show will be a MizTV segment featuring The New Day to determine which member of the group will be competing in the upcoming men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming MITB PPV event.