Original Plan For Monday’s WWE RAW, Booker T Defends Goldberg

– PWInsider.com is reporting that the original plan for this week’s RAW was for Roman Reigns’ tag team partner to be an enhancement talent. Mike Johnson noted that “over the course of the day, there was a pitch for Cedric Alexander to do the spots instead. We are told there will be a follow-up to Alexander’s involvement on RAW Monday.”

– In an interview with WrestleZone.com, Booker T commented on Matt Riddle’s criticism of Goldberg and defended Goldberg:

“[Goldberg] wasn’t a guy that grew up watching it on a weekly basis, but he came into it with an opportunity and he took it. He turned out to be an awesome, awesome draw and the fans love Goldberg. Goldberg drew so much money in this business—I can only imagine how much money [it actually was] for the business—as well as the fans that loved Goldberg coming up, that’s worth a whole lot.”