Original Plans For Asuka On SmackDown, Samoa Joe, Mandy Rose

— With her SmackDown Women’s Championship Match against Asuka at WWE Fastlane only a few days away, Mandy Rose looked to firmly prove that she was ready for “The Empress of Tomorrow” by taking down Naomi on last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. After the win, Asuka arrived and wasted no time in dropping both Rose and Sonya Deville.

This match and angle wasn’t originally scheduled to take place as Asuka was supposed to face Sonya Deville, according to POST Wrestling. It would appear that the match was canceled after Asuka had an injury scare at a live event the night before.

During a match against Rose, Asuka landed badly with those in attendance saying it looked like she sustained a neck injury. The match was called off and Asuka was assisted to the back by officials. Later in the night, Asuka said on Twitter that she was okay after hurting her back. She denied suffering a concussion or injuring her neck.

— Last night on SmackDown LIVE, Samoa Joe beat R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become new United States Champion. The match was set up by Joe, Mysterio, and Andrade all answering R-Truth’s United States Open Challenge.

After Mysterio hit the 619 and a frog splash on Andrade, Joe broke up the pin with a senton. The finish of the match was Joe pinning Andrade after hitting him with the Yurinagi.

Here is a behind–the-scenes video of Joe’s United States Championship photo shoot.

— WWE.com has a poll asking fans if Mandy Rose is ready for Asuka this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. 66% voted, “No. God’s Greatest Creation’s usual tricks are ineffective on someone as mentally tough as Asuka.” 34% voted, “Yes. Asuka’s attack on Fire & Desire proves that Mandy has successfully gotten into her head.”