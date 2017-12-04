Original Plans For Charlotte Flair Before Riott Squad Debut, Double Knockouts By A Single Move, Wolfgang

– Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Natalya on November 14 on SmackDown LIVE. She went on to defeat Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series in the Champion vs. Champion Match. On the following episode of SmackDown LIVE, she defended her newly won title against Natalya, but the match was interrupted by Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Morgan from NXT (collectively known as The Riott Squad.

Before the decision was made to promote the trio to the main roster, WWE planned on having Charlotte feud with Tamina. With the call-ups, however, those plans have been put on the backburner.

It was announced on Friday that Charlotte will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya at WWE Clash of Champions on December 17.

– A single maneuver in a WWE Superstar’s arsenal can prove doubly effective if it can hit multiple targets simultaneously. Countdown 10 impressive double knockouts that were triggered by just one signature move in the latest edition of WWE Top 10.

– Wolfgang, who was a part of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and now makes occasional appearances for NXT, turned 31 years old on Sunday.