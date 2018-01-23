Original Plans For Enzo Amore On WWE Raw 25

It’s been reported by Pwinsider.com and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE originally planned for former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore to face Goldust in the third hour of WWE Raw 25.

It would’ve led to The Dudley Boyz returning to stop The Zo Train from beating down Goldust and Cedric Alexander.

However, those plans were changed once WWE announced Enzo’s suspension for the rape allegations that came out of Phoenix.

WWE then had to re-write the show around 7pm EST with The Dudleys returning after Rhyno & Heath Slater lost to Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews.